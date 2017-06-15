Lo más descargado de la App Store: Monument Valley 2, WhatsApp, Netflix y Framed

En cuanto al apartado específico de los videojuegos, los más descargados desde iPhone han sido precisamente Monument Valley 2 y Clash Royale, el primero de ellos de pago y el segundo gratuito. De nuevo, el ranking de juegos de iPad está liderado por el juego de ustwo Games, Monument Valley 2, entre los títulos de pago, mientras que el apartado de juego gratuito lo encabeza Framed.
Estas son las listas completas de descargas de aplicaciones y juegos, tanto de pago como gratuitos, para iPhone e iPad en la App Store, durante la semana del 5 al 11 de julio de 2017.
'APPS' PARA IPHONE
Top10 - Apps de Pago
1. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games)
2. Afterlight (Afterlight Collective)
3. LightX (Andor Communications)
4. Enlight (Lightricks)
5. Farming Simulator 18 (GIANTS Software)
6. 7 Minute Workout Chalenge (Fitness Guide)
6. Monument Valley (ustwo Games)
8. iScanner - escaner (BPMobile)
9. Trafico NO! Pro, gasolina y avisador de radares (Little Mouse Software)
10. Minecraft: Pocket Edition (Mojang)
Top10 - Apps Gratuitos
1. WhatsApp Messenger (WhatsApp)
2. Instagram (Instagram)
3. YouTube (Google)
4. Google Maps - Navegación y tránsito (Google)
5. Facebook (Facebook)
6. Messenger (Facebook)
7. Wish - Comprar es divertido (ContextLogic)
8. Spotify Music (Spotify)
9. Wallapop - Compra y vende cerca de ti (Wallapop)
10. Gmail - el e-mail de Google (Google)
'APPS' PARA IPAD
Top10 - Apps de Pago
1. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games)
2. Affinity Photo (Serif Labs)
3. Minecraft: Pocket Edition (Mojang)
4. Procreate (Savage Interactive)
5. Farming Simulator 18 (GIANTS Software)
6. Monument Valley (ustwo Games)
7. iDoceo - cuaderno de notas del profesor (Bert Sanchis)
8. Duet Display (Duet)
9. GoodNotes 4 - Notes & PDF (Time Base Technology)
10. Amaziograph (Marina Staykova)
Top10 - Apps Gratuitas
1. Netflix (Netflix)
2. YouTube (Google)
3. Messenger para WhatsApp - App para iPad (Internet Rocks)
4. Framed (Loveshack)
5. PES 2017 -Pro Evolution Soccer- (KONAMI)
6. Clash of Clans (Supercell)
7. Clash Royale (Supercell)
8. Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (The Pokemon Company)
9. MotoGP Racing - Championship Quest (WePlay Media)
10. SUP Multiplayer Racing (Oh BiBi socialtainment)
JUEGOS PARA IPHONE
Top10 - Juegos de Pago
1. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games)
2. Farming Simulator 18 (GIANTS Software)
3. Monument Valley (ustwo Games)
4. Minecraft: Pocket Edition (Mojang)
5. Plague Inc. (Ndemic Creations)
6. Geometry Dash (RobTop Games)
7. Football Manager Mobile 2017 (SEGA)
8. Evoland (Playdigious)
9. F1 2016 (The Codemasters Software Company)
10. Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules)
Top10 - Juegos Gratuitos
1. Clash Royale (Supercell)
2. Roland-Garros Tennis Champions (Playsoft)
3. PES 2017 -Pro Evolution Soccer- (KONAMI)
4. Clash of Clans (Supercell)
5. Framed (Loveshack)
6. LOLO : Puzzle Game (101 Digital)
7. Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire (SEGA)
8. MotoGP Racing - Championship Quest (WePlay Media)
9. Scale (101 Digital)
10. Mystery Pets (Hailan Sun)
JUEGOS PARA IPAD
Top10 - Juegos de Pago
1. Monument Valley 2 (ustwo Games)
2. Minecraft: Pocket Edition (Mojang)
3. Farming Simulator 18 (GIANTS Software)
4. Monument Valley (ustwo Games)
5. Goat Simulator PAYDAY (Coffee Stain Studios)
6. Old Man's Journey (Broken Rules)
7. Parchis HD (Ferran Quiles)
8. Splitter Critters (RAC7 Games)
9. Youtubers Life - Gaming Channel (U-Play Online)
10. Five Nights at Freddy's 2 (Scott Cawthon)
Top10 - Juegos Gratuitos
1. Framed (Loveshack)
2. PES 2017 -Pro Evolution Soccer- (KONAMI)
3. Clash of Clans (Supercell)
4. Clash Royale (Supercell)
5. Pokémon: Magikarp Jump (The Pokemon Company)
6. MotoGP Racing - Championship Quest (WePlay Media)
7. SUP Multiplayer Racing (Oh BiBi socialtainment)
8. Fidget Spinner (Ketchapp)
9. Roland-Garros Tennis Champions (Playsoft)
10. Roll the Ball - slide puzzle (BitMango)