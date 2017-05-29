El GRUPO MECASOLAR participa en INTERSOLAR 2017 y anuncia una nueva estructura corporativa y nuevos productos

Etiquetas

MECASOLAR ha anunciado hoy su nueva estructura corporativa, fruto de la escisión de su negocio. El grupo multinacional español ha constituido su nueva sociedad de cartera, MECASOLAR Technologies SL, que ha adquirido todas las operaciones, los derechos de propiedad y las participaciones actuales del grupo en otras sociedades, al tiempo que mantiene su sede central en España

Para esta nueva estructura, la compañía ha nombrado como nuevo director general a D. Alexandros Giannis, ejecutivo con amplia experiencia en el mercado fotovoltaico, ya que lleva años trabajando en diferentes segmentos de toda su cadena de valor.

Desde 2006, MECASOLAR es uno de los principales fabricantes de sistemas de seguimiento e instalaciones fijas; la empresa ha suministrado cientos de MW de sistemas de montaje en todo el mundo y es pionera en la investigación y desarrollo de seguidores de nueva generación.

MECASOLAR estará presente en Intersolar 2017, concretamente en el stand A4.676, donde expondrá su modelo optimizado HYPERION-MR® y su nuevo y flamante HYPERION-SR® .

Refiriéndose a estos acontecimientos, Giannis ha señalado que: “nos sentimos muy orgullosos de anunciar la nueva estructura de MECASOLAR y esperamos con gran interés la inminente muestra Intersolar 2017, en la que presentaremos nuestros productos más vanguardistas. Estos se promocionarán a través de nuestras delegaciones internacionales y contribuirán a que podamos alcanzar nuestra nueva meta prevista de 500 MW para 2017”, ha concluido Giannis.

MECASOLAR announced today the spin-off of its new business structure. The Spanish multinational Group established its new holding company, MECASOLAR Technologies SL., which has acquired all operations, property rights and current holdings while it retains its headquarters in Spain.

Under the new structure, the company has appointed Mr. Alexandros Giannis as its new CEO. Mr. Giannis is a highly-experienced executive in the field of Photovoltaic market with years of operation throughout its value chain.

Since 2006, MECASOLAR has been one of the leading tracking and fixed mounting system manufacturers having supplied hundreds of MW of mounting systems around the globe and pioneered in the R&D of state-of-the-art trackers.

MECASOLAR will be present in Intersolar 2017 at Booth A4.676 where it will showcase its optimized model HYPERION-MR® as well as its brand new HYPERION-SR® .

Mr. Giannis commented on these proceedings: “We are all very proud to announce the new structure of MECASOLAR and look forward to the forthcoming Intersolar 2017 where we will present our state-of-the-art products. They will be promoted throughout our international branches and serve our current pipeline target of 500 MW for 2017”.

