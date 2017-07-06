Deporte - Ciclismo

Clasificación de la sexta etapa etapa y de la general provisional del Tour


MADRID| 06/07/2017 - 18:04

Etiquetas

Estas son las clasificaciones de la sexta etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este jueves entre Vesoul y Troyes, sobre 216 kms, y de la general provisional.

--CLASIFICACIONES.

-Etapa.

1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step) 5:05:34.

2. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) m.t.

3. Andre Greipel (ALE/Lotto) m.t.

4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.

5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.

6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNL) m.t.

7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

8. Daniel McLay (GBR/Fortuneo) m.t 9. Ruediger Selig (ALE/BORA) m.t.

10.John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.

.../...

24.Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.

32.Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.

39.Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.

44.Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) m.t.

46.ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.

56.Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.

-General.

1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 23:44:32.

2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.

3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.

4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.

5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.

6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.

7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.

8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.

9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.

10.Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.

Últimas noticias

18:34

Un proyecto de investigación de la UCO estudia las fases constructivas del Castillo de Belmez

18:34

Servicios de emergencia evacúan en barco a una mujer atrapada en un barranco pegado al mar en Águilas (Murcia)

18:33

Servicios de emergencia evacúan en barco a una mujer atrapada en un barranco pegado al mar en Águilas

18:33

Investigadores del Grupo Strategos de la UR, premiados en el Congreso de la European Academy of Management