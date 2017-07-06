Clasificación de la sexta etapa etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step) 5:05:34.
2. Arnaud Demare (FRA/FDJ) m.t.
3. Andre Greipel (ALE/Lotto) m.t.
4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.
5. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.
6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNL) m.t.
7. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
8. Daniel McLay (GBR/Fortuneo) m.t 9. Ruediger Selig (ALE/BORA) m.t.
10.John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.
.../...
24.Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.
32.Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.
39.Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.
44.Nairo Quintana (COL/Movistar Team) m.t.
46.ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.
56.Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.
-General.
1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 23:44:32.
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.
3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.
4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.
5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.
6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.
7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.
8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.
9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.
10.Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.