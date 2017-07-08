Clasificación de la octava etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/Direct Energie) 4:30:29.
2. Robert Gesink (HOL/LottoNL) a 37.
3. Guillaume Martin (FRA/Wanty) 50.
4. Nicolas Roche (IRL/BMC Racing) m.t.
5. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/Orica) m.t.
6. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.
7. Michael Valgren (DIN/Astana) m.t.
8. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) m.t.
9. Nathan Brown (USA/Cannondale) m.t.
10. Romain Hardy (FRA/Fortuneo) m.t.
...//...
17. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.
18. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.
20. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) m.t.
27. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.
30. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.
-General.
1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 33:19:10.
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.
3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.
4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.
5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.
6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.
7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.
8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.
9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.
10. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.