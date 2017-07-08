Deporte - Ciclismo

Clasificación de la octava etapa y de la general provisional del Tour


MADRID| 08/07/2017 - 17:10

Etiquetas

Estas son las clasificaciones de la octava etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este sábado entre Dole y Station des Rousses sobre 187,5 kilómetros, y de la general provisional.

--CLASIFICACIONES.

-Etapa.

1. Lilian Calmejane (FRA/Direct Energie) 4:30:29.

2. Robert Gesink (HOL/LottoNL) a 37.

3. Guillaume Martin (FRA/Wanty) 50.

4. Nicolas Roche (IRL/BMC Racing) m.t.

5. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/Orica) m.t.

6. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.

7. Michael Valgren (DIN/Astana) m.t.

8. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) m.t.

9. Nathan Brown (USA/Cannondale) m.t.

10. Romain Hardy (FRA/Fortuneo) m.t.

...//...

17. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.

18. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.

20. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) m.t.

27. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.

30. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.

-General.

1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 33:19:10.

2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.

3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.

4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.

5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.

6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.

7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.

8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.

9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.

10. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.

Últimas noticias

05:46

Erdogan insta a la comunidad internacional a trabajar de forma conjunta para frenar el terrorismo

05:34

Previsión meteorológica de Navarra para este domingo, día 9 de julio de 2017

05:33

Cielos despejados y temperaturas máximas en ascenso

05:33

Previsión meteorológica para este domingo: cielos despejados con nubosidad de evolución en las sierras