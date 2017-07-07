Deporte - Ciclismo

Clasificación de la séptima etapa y de la general provisional del Tour


MADRID| 07/07/2017 - 17:59

Estas son las clasificaciones de la séptima etapa del Tour de Francia, disputada este viernes entre Troyes y Nuits-Saint-Georges sobre 213,5 kilómetros, y de la general provisional.

--CLASIFICACIONES.

-Etapa.

1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step) 5:03:18.

2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/Dimension Data) m.t.

3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.

4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.

5. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.

6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNL) m.t.

7. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/BORA) m.t.

8. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.

9. Andre Greipel (ALE/Lotto) m.t.

10. Daniel McLay (GBR/Fortuneo) m.t.

...//...

35. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.

44. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) m.t.

48. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.

53. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.

54. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.

66. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.

-General.

1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 23:44:32.

2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.

3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.

4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.

5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.

6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.

7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.

8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.

9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.

10. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.

