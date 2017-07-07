Clasificación de la séptima etapa y de la general provisional del Tour

--CLASIFICACIONES.
-Etapa.
1. Marcel Kittel (ALE/Quick-Step) 5:03:18.
2. Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR/Dimension Data) m.t.
3. Michael Matthews (AUS/Sunweb) m.t.
4. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/Katusha) m.t.
5. John Degenkolb (ALE/Trek) m.t.
6. Dylan Groenewegen (HOL/LottoNL) m.t.
7. Rüdiger Selig (ALE/BORA) m.t.
8. Nacer Bouhanni (FRA/Cofidis) m.t.
9. Andre Greipel (ALE/Lotto) m.t.
10. Daniel McLay (GBR/Fortuneo) m.t.
...//...
35. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC) m.t.
44. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) m.t.
48. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) m.t.
53. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.
54. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) m.t.
66. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) m.t.
-General.
1. Chris Froome (GBR/Team Sky) 23:44:32.
2. Geraint Thomas (GBR/Team Sky) a 12.
3. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) 14.
4. Daniel Martin (IRL/Quick-Step) 25.
5. Richie Porte (AUS/BMC Racing) 39.
6. Simon Yates (GBR/Orica) 43.
7. Romain Bardet (FRA/AG2R) 47.
8. ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek) 52.
9. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOVISTAR TEAM) 54.
10. Rafal Majka (POL/BORA) 1:01.