Louis Vuitton descarta a una modelo con una talla 34 por “ser demasiado grande”

Se llama Ulrikke Høyer, nació en Dinamarca y puede presumir de una dilatada y brillante trayectoria como modelo. Pero esta semana ha sido noticia mundial por una lamentable situación.
El fin de semana del 13 de mayo, la bella joven voló hasta Japón para participar en uno de los shows más espectaculares de la temporada: el desfile crucero de Louis Vuitton que tuvo lugar en en el Museo Miho, donde la firma se encontraba realizando el espectáculo.
Ulrikke decidió presentarse al casting y fue rechazada por ser "demasiado grande", de acuerdo al motivo alegado por Alexia Cheval, la directora de la selección. Ella llegó a decir a la joven que "tenía un estómago y una cara muy hinchadas. Necesitas beber sólo agua durante las siguientes 24 horas”, instó la mujer a la chica.
En su cuenta personal de Instagram, Høyer contó que utiliza una talla 34-36. Ella ha desfilado para marcas con renombre y ha posado para revistas como Dazed & Confused Magazine o Vogue, pero para Luis Vuitton eso parece que no haber sido suficiente.
Una vez que escuchó la recomendación de la directora del casting, la danesa confesó que ese día comió lo mínimo posible para poder pasar la prueba, pero que aun así no consiguió superarla. "Me sorprendió cuando lo oí", ha afirmado la modelo en su cuenta de Intagram.
I just returned from Tokyo/Japan, where Louis Vuitton held a beautiful cruise show in Kyoto, I just never made it to Kyoto cause I was canceled for the show due to being ‘too big’. (I’m a size 34-36) Ashley Brokaw’s caster Alexia had said that there had been some problems during the fitting. According to her I had “a very bloated stomach”, “bloated face”, and urged me to starve myself with this statement “Ulrikke needs to drink only water for the next 24 hours”. I was shocked when I heard it. I woke up at 2am and was extremely hungry. The breakfast started at 6:30am – I had the absolute minimum. I was afraid to meet Alexia so my luck she didn’t arrive until 8am, when my plate was taken off the table. She said good morning to me and the other girls and looked at me, then down on my non-existent plate and up at me again. She was checking if I had been eating food. At 7pm my mother agent from Denmark called my to tell the sad news that Louis Vuitton had chosen to cancel me from the show without the refitting and that I was going to be sent back home. Not only did I have a belly, my face was puffy now also my back was a problem. I am glad I’m 20 years old with an elite sports background and not a 15 year old girl, who are new to this and unsure about herself, because I have no doubt that I would then have ended up very sick and scarred long into my adult life. TO READ THE FULL STORY CLICK IN MY BIO!!!!!!! #LVCruise2018 #mistreatmentofmodels #AshleyBrokaw #thefutureisfemale #sowhyeatingdisorders #youknowitstrue #shareifyoucare #jamespscully
En su Facebook también ha aporta más datos sobre su experiencia, "lo que debería haber sido una experiencia realmente sorprendente y única terminó siendo una experiencia muy humillante", ha explicado.
También ha agregado: "Soy consciente de que soy un producto, puedo separar eso, pero yo he visto demasiadas chicas que son tan delgadas que ni siquiera entiendo cómo incluso pueden caminar o hablar".