Premier League

Barkley arrebata al final tres puntos al necesitado Hull City


MADRID| 30/12/2016 - 23:40

Etiquetas

El Hull City y el Everton firmaron un empate a dos goles este viernes, en el partido que abría la jornada 19 de la Premier League, última del 2016, y en el que un tanto de Ross Barkley evitó que los locales volviesen a saborear una victoria.

Tras plantar cara ante el Manchester City, el Hull City tuvo cerca poner fin a ocho partidos sin ganar, pero los de Ronald Koeman respondieron a los goles de Dawson y Snodgrass. Marshall, en propia meta, puso el 1-1 y en el minuto 84 Barkley logró el 2-2 definitivo y que no sirve a ninguno en sus respectivos objetivos.

--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA 19.

-Viernes.

Hull City - Everton 2-2.

-Sábado.

Burnley - Sunderland.

Chelsea - Stoke City.

Leicester City - West Ham United.

Manchester United - Middlesbrough.

Southampton - West Bromwich Albion.

Swansea City - Bournemouth.

Liverpool - Manchester City.

-Domingo.

Watford - Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal - Crystal Palace.

--CLASIFICACIÓN.

EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts

1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46.

2. Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40.

3. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39.

4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37.

5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36.

6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33.

7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27.

8. Southampton 18 6 6 6 18 20 24.

9. West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23.

10.Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22.

11.West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22.

12.Stoke City 18 5 6 7 20 28 21.

13.Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21.

14.Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20.

15.Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18.

16.Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17.

17.Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16.

18.Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14.

19.Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13.

20.Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12.

Últimas noticias

18:15

PP C-LM dice que Page "ha sido incapaz de mostrar ni un solo logro" en un mensaje navideño "aburrido y vacío"

18:13

PSOE valora el discurso de Page asegurando que muestra "un presidente humano, cercano y con las ideas claras"

18:11

Un hombre de 64 años fallece ahogado en una playa de Valle Gran Rey (La Gomera)

18:02

Educación identifica 1.955 posibles casos de acoso escolar en las 5.552 llamadas recibidas en 2016