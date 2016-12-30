Barkley arrebata al final tres puntos al necesitado Hull City

Tras plantar cara ante el Manchester City, el Hull City tuvo cerca poner fin a ocho partidos sin ganar, pero los de Ronald Koeman respondieron a los goles de Dawson y Snodgrass. Marshall, en propia meta, puso el 1-1 y en el minuto 84 Barkley logró el 2-2 definitivo y que no sirve a ninguno en sus respectivos objetivos.
--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA 19.
-Viernes.
Hull City - Everton 2-2.
-Sábado.
Burnley - Sunderland.
Chelsea - Stoke City.
Leicester City - West Ham United.
Manchester United - Middlesbrough.
Southampton - West Bromwich Albion.
Swansea City - Bournemouth.
Liverpool - Manchester City.
-Domingo.
Watford - Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal - Crystal Palace.
--CLASIFICACIÓN.
EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts
1. Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46.
2. Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40.
3. Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39.
4. Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37.
5. Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36.
6. Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33.
7. Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27.
8. Southampton 18 6 6 6 18 20 24.
9. West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23.
10.Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22.
11.West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22.
12.Stoke City 18 5 6 7 20 28 21.
13.Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21.
14.Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20.
15.Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18.
16.Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17.
17.Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16.
18.Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14.
19.Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13.
20.Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12.