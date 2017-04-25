Southampton

El Chelsea da un paso más hacia el título tras derrotar al Southampton


MADRID| 25/04/2017 - 22:53

Etiquetas

El Chelsea retomó el camino de la victoria tras derrotar al Southampton este martes (4-2) y dio un paso más hacia el título de Premier a falta de cinco jornadas para el final gracias a los goles de Gary Cahill, Eden Hazard y el hispano-brasielño Diego Costa, que firmó un doblete.

El conjunto de Antonio Conte venció el partido aplazado y suma 78 puntos, siete más que el Tottenham de Pochettino, que continúa segundo en la tabla. Los 'blues', que encajaron dos tantos en botas de Oriol Romeu y Ryan Bertrand, fueron los claros dominadores del encuentro.

--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA.

-Martes.

Chelsea - Southampton 4 - 2.

-Miércoles.

Arsenal - Leicester.

Middlesbrough - Sunderland.

Crystal Palace - Tottenham.

-Jueves.

Manchester City - Manchester United.

--CLASIFICACIÓN.

EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts.

1. Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78.

2. Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71.

3. Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66.

4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64.

5. Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 63.

6. Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58.

7. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57.

8. West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44.

9. Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 40.

10. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40.

11. Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39.

12. Crystal Palace 33 11 5 17 46 53 38.

13. Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38.

14. West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38.

15. Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37.

16. Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36.

17. Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33.

18. Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31.

19. Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24.

20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21.

Últimas noticias

23:35

Crónica del Baskonia - CSKA Moscú, 88-90

23:35

La guerrilla colombiana del ELN libera a dos rehenes

23:30

La corriente impulsada por David Llorente para liderar Podemos C-LM elegirá su candidatura este fin de semana

23:29

Un total de 16 países piden una reunión de los cancilleres de la OEA sobre Venezuela