El Chelsea da un paso más hacia el título tras derrotar al Southampton

El conjunto de Antonio Conte venció el partido aplazado y suma 78 puntos, siete más que el Tottenham de Pochettino, que continúa segundo en la tabla. Los 'blues', que encajaron dos tantos en botas de Oriol Romeu y Ryan Bertrand, fueron los claros dominadores del encuentro.
--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA.
-Martes.
Chelsea - Southampton 4 - 2.
-Miércoles.
Arsenal - Leicester.
Middlesbrough - Sunderland.
Crystal Palace - Tottenham.
-Jueves.
Manchester City - Manchester United.
--CLASIFICACIÓN.
EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts.
1. Chelsea 33 25 3 5 69 29 78.
2. Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71.
3. Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66.
4. Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64.
5. Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 63.
6. Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58.
7. Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57.
8. West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44.
9. Southampton 32 11 7 14 39 44 40.
10. Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40.
11. Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39.
12. Crystal Palace 33 11 5 17 46 53 38.
13. Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38.
14. West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38.
15. Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37.
16. Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36.
17. Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33.
18. Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31.
19. Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24.
20. Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21.