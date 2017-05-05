West Ham United Football Club

El Tottenham la pifia en su visita al West Ham y brinda la liga al Chelsea


MADRID| 05/05/2017 - 22:57

Etiquetas

El Tottenham Hotspur dio un paso atrás en su pelea por la Premier League tras perder este viernes en el derbi del Támesis ante el West Ham United (1-0) en un partido marcado por la eficacia de los locales, que aprovecharon la puntería de Manuel Lanzini a los 65 minutos de un encuentro perteneciente a la jornada 36 del campeonato.

El triunfo del West Ham, noveno clasificado, certificó matemáticamente su continuidad en Primera a falta de cuatro jornadas para el final y deja al Tottenham a cuatro puntos del Chelsea, que ocupa el liderato y tiene el título en su mano. Los blues -con un partido menos en su haber- jugarán este lunes ante el Middlesbrough.

--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA.

-Viernes.

West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0.

-Sábado.

Manchester City - Crystal Palace.

AFC Bournemouth - Stoke City.

Burnley - West Bromwich Albion.

Hull City - Sunderland.

Leicester City - Watford.

Swansea City - Everton.

-Domingo.

Liverpool - Southampton.

Arsenal - Manchester United.

-Lunes.

Chelsea - Middlesbrough.

--CLASIFICACIÓN.

EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts.

1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81.

2. Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77.

3. Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69.

4. Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66.

5. Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65.

6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60.

7. Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58.

8. West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44.

9. West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42.

10. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41.

11. Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41.

12. Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40.

13. Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40.

14. Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40.

15. Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39.

16. Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38.

17. Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34.

18. Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32.

19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28.

20. Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21.

Últimas noticias

22:58

Rajoy subraya que es el momento de los "políticos con finura" y se muestra dispuesto a hablar con todos

22:57

El Tottenham la pifia en su visita al West Ham y brinda la liga al Chelsea

22:53

Herido un varón al precipitarse de una torre eléctrica en una finca de La Palma del Condado

22:44

Australia Navarro reelegida presidenta del PP de Gran Canaria