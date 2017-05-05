El Tottenham la pifia en su visita al West Ham y brinda la liga al Chelsea

El triunfo del West Ham, noveno clasificado, certificó matemáticamente su continuidad en Primera a falta de cuatro jornadas para el final y deja al Tottenham a cuatro puntos del Chelsea, que ocupa el liderato y tiene el título en su mano. Los blues -con un partido menos en su haber- jugarán este lunes ante el Middlesbrough.
--RESULTADOS DE LA JORNADA.
-Viernes.
West Ham United - Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 0.
-Sábado.
Manchester City - Crystal Palace.
AFC Bournemouth - Stoke City.
Burnley - West Bromwich Albion.
Hull City - Sunderland.
Leicester City - Watford.
Swansea City - Everton.
-Domingo.
Liverpool - Southampton.
Arsenal - Manchester United.
-Lunes.
Chelsea - Middlesbrough.
--CLASIFICACIÓN.
EQUIPOS J G E P GF GC Pts.
1. Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81.
2. Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 8 4 71 23 77.
3. Liverpool 35 20 9 6 71 42 69.
4. Manchester City 34 19 9 6 65 37 66.
5. Manchester United 34 17 14 3 51 25 65.
6. Arsenal 33 18 6 9 64 42 60.
7. Everton 35 16 10 9 60 40 58.
8. West Bromwich Albion 34 12 8 14 39 43 44.
9. West Ham United 36 11 9 16 45 59 42.
10. Southampton 33 11 8 14 39 44 41.
11. Bournemouth 35 11 8 16 50 63 41.
12. Leicester City 34 11 7 16 42 54 40.
13. Stoke City 35 10 10 15 37 50 40.
14. Watford 34 11 7 16 37 55 40.
15. Burnley 35 11 6 18 35 49 39.
16. Crystal Palace 35 11 5 19 46 56 38.
17. Hull City 35 9 7 19 36 67 34.
18. Swansea City 35 9 5 21 40 69 32.
19. Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28.
20. Sunderland 34 5 6 23 26 60 21.