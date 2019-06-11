La última y arriesgada moda de los influencers: hacerse fotos en Chernóbil
Las redes sociales se han llenado de imágenes de jóvenes en lo que fue la ciudad de Prípiat donde tuvo lugar el desastre.
Chernóbil vuelve a estar en boca de todos 33 años después del desastre nuclear, uno de los más importantes de la historia y que provocó que la ciudad tuviera que ser evacuada, al igual que la de Pripiat, a tan solo tres kilómetros. La serie de HBO sobre el accidente que se acaba de estrenar ha devuelto a la actualidad el accidente, convirtiéndolo en tema estrella.
¿Y eso qué significa? Pues que el interés sobre Chernóbil ha vuelto a crecer, lo que ha provocado un aumento de los viajes a la ciudad que se calcula en el 30%. Y eso que no es nada fácil. Porque para viajar hasta allí se necesita un permiso especial para acceder al tour de visitantes, a los que se proporcionan mascarillas y dosímetros para medir la radiación. Pero ni eso ha frenado a los curiosos que peregrinan hasta la ciudad fantasma para ser testigos de lo que queda del desastre y, como no, plasmarlo en redes sociales.
Y es que, al hilo de la serie, una nueva moda está invadiendo las redes y no viene exenta de polémica. Porque ahora se ha convertido en tendencia sacarse fotos en la central abandonada, como si de cualquier otro destino turístico se tratara. Unas imágenes que han indignado a muchas personas, por considerarse una falta de respeto hacia un lugar donde se vivió una verdadera tragedia.
Прип‘ять. Наймолодше місто Радянського Союзу. Місто-мрія. Два роки роботи - і в тебе квартира в новобудові. Не у якійсь там хрущовці, а сучасна, з заскленим балконом! А поряд річка, великий магазин, схожий на західні супермаркети, будинок культури, ресторани, кінотеатр, басейн, а для дітей - велика школа та дитсадок... До того ж зарплати хороші, а ще можна путівку в санаторій отримати, бо ти ж на атомній станції працюєш, а це почесно! Але... Трохи брехні + одна помилка - і ця казка лишилася десь в минулому. Нині там, де раніше ступали люди, - господарює природа. Прип‘ять перетворилася з казки в жах, а Чорнобиль став вироком тоталітарному режиму.
☢ Many of you asked me about Pripyat and Chernobyl. So I decided to write this short post below. Well guys, it is really easy to visit it as long as you are not too afraid specially after the #HBO series. The procedure is the following: you need to book your tour online in advance, because there is not free access to the exclusive zone. I used @chernobyl_exclusive_tours, which I highly recommend. The locations included are : Chernobyl Town, Secret Duga Radar (one of my favourite), The new safe confinement, Red forest, Pripyat and the amusement Park, #Soviet command centre and of course the #chernobyl #powerplant. It is a one day trip departing from Kiev, which is available only for adults over 18 years old. You have tour guide available in English and Russian. The level of #radiation is higher than normal but not dangerous for couple of hours (after the tour you pass a radiation test). The price is approximately 100 dollars. And surprisingly there is a restaurant in #chernobyl with amazing ice-cream!😁 So according to my experience, this place is a MUST! Don't hesitate to message me for more info and #visitukraine! #radioactive #nuclearpower #nuclearpowerplant #exclusivezone #travelrepost #travelwithmeaning #travelgoal #traveltherenext #backpackerstory #nomadgirls #nomadlifestyle #backpackerstory #girlswanderlust #womanwhoexplore #sheisnotlost #girlsthatwander #darlingescapes #thetravelwoman #femmetravel #gotravelgirls #wearetravelgirls #passionpassport #iamatraveler
#chernobyl #ukraine #nuclearreactor #nucleardisaster #pripyat #redforest #perfectangle #screening #geigercounter #darktourist #abandoned #exclusionzone #touring #photography #radiation #coolingtower #straydogs #radioactiveanimals . So the first picture was took inside a nursery, in the picture I am using a Geiger counter to measure #radiation , as this nursery was a hot spot for #contamination . . The second photo is of the dome covering reactor 4, which is the #nuclearreactor which exploded in 1986. Due to the dome being placed over the exposed core, it is now safe to enter parts of the exclusion zone and to be able to visit it. . . Picture 3 is the cooling towers which was being built to operate the cooling system for the power plant, however it was never finished. . . Picture 4 is the radiation screening everyone must do at each #checkpoint , this is to ensure there is no radiation or contamination on you or your clothes before entering a cleaned zone. . . Picture 5 is just a random photo of me trying to get the #perfectangle . . Picture 6 Is a shoot of the Red Forest", which comes from the ginger-brown color of the pine trees after they died following the absorption of high levels of radiation from the Chernobyl accident on 26 April 1986. ... The site of the Red Forest remains one of the most contaminated areas in the world today. . . Yes the dogs are safe to touch
Solo hay que hacer una búsqueda en Instagram con la palabra 'Chernobyl' para que aparezcan más de 270.000 resultados, con imágenes de todo tipo, entre las que destacan las de personas que se retratan en las inmediaciones de la central posando como si se tratara de cualquier otro lugar turístico. Algo similar a lo que ocurrió con las fotos en Auswitch que tanta polémica generaron.
Los jóvenes e influencers que se sacan imágenes en Chernóbil aparecen incluso ataviados con mascarillas, pues aunque lo peor ya ha pasado, todavía existen zonas con elevados niveles de radiación, por lo que no termina de ser un lugar 100% seguro. Si bien, todo vale por un 'like' y eso ahora incluye fotografiarse en el lugar que fue testigo de una desgracia, el cual ha vuelto a poner de moda la serie de HBO.