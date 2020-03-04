Kate Middleton muestra su lado más natural bebiéndose una pinta de cerveza.

View this post on Instagram

Hello Ireland! 🇮🇪🇬🇧 Dia Daoibh, daoine na hÉireann! Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog 🐶) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway – and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland. Following tea with President and Mrs Higgins, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance – a place of reflection dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence, before calling on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors – and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people. #RoyalVisitIreland