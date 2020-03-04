Kate Middleton muestra su lado más natural bebiéndose una pinta de cerveza
Los Duques de Cambridge han visitado el Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar junto al embajador de UK durante su viaje oficial a Irlanda.
Los Duques de Cambridge se encuentran de viaje oficial en Irlanda. La pareja aterrizaba este martes en la isla para iniciar una visita que durará varios días. A su llegada al aeropuerto, Kate Middleton y el Príncipe Guillermo eran recibidos por el presidente Michael D. Higgins y su esposa en Áras an Uachtaráin y fueron a su residencia oficial.
Hello Ireland! 🇮🇪🇬🇧 Dia Daoibh, daoine na hÉireann! Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog 🐶) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway – and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland. Following tea with President and Mrs Higgins, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance – a place of reflection dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence, before calling on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors – and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people. #RoyalVisitIreland
En esta primera recepción, Kate Middleton derrochó estilo con un abrigo verde botella y un vestido en tonos verdes de la colección primavera-verano 2020 de Alessandra Rich. Más tarde, los Duques de Cambridge han acudido al Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar junto al embajador de Reino Unido, Robin Barnett.
Allí, Kate Middleton ha demostrado, una vez más, su naturalidad bebiéndose una pinta de cerveza negra junto a su marido y al resto de invitados a esta recepción. Un acto al que estaban invitados una amplia representación de personas procedentes de diferentes ámbitos como las artes, el deporte, los negocios y las organizaciones benéficas.
🍻 Sláinte, Baile Átha Cliath! At Guinness Storehouse’s Gravity Bar, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met Irish people from across the creative arts, sport, business and charity sector. Speaking this evening, The Duke said: • "Many of you this evening who demonstrate the breadth of our connections across the arts, sports, uniformed services, education and research, and charity sectors. • We value it as we do your friendship and are committed to strengthening it further". • #RoyalVisitIreland
Para esta ocasión, Kate ha continuado luciendo el verde tan característico de Irlanda con una creación The Vampire's Wife, la firma fundada por Susie Cave, mujer del conocido cantante australiano Nick Cave. Un diseño esmeralda con seda metalizada que está todavía disponible en la web de la firma por algo más de 1.500 libras. Eso sí, lo recibirás a partir del próximo 20 de marzo pues las primeras existencias ya se han agotado.