Katy Perry, acusada por un modelo de acoso sexual en uno de sus videoclips
El modelo Johs Kloss, que protagonizó con ella el videoclip 'Teenage Dream' le ha acusado a través de Instagram.
Nueva denuncia de acoso sexual en el mundo del espectáculo tan solo unas horas después de conocer la de nueve mujeres contra el tenor Plácido Domingo, la cual ha escandalizado al mundo entero. Esta vez es a la inversa, pues es la cantante Katy Perry quien ha sido acusada de hechos similares por un modelo con el que trabajó en uno de sus videoclips.
Se trata de Josh Kloss, quien protagonizó con la cantante 'Teenage Dream' en 2010. Ahora, nueve años después ha contado lo que supuestamente ocurrió en ese rodaje a través de un post de Instagram. Según explica, al principio Katy era "amable y genial" con él, pero después se volvió "fría como el hielo", sobre todo cuando había gente alrededor. De hecho, una vez dijo en público que era "asqueroso" tener que besarle en la grabación del vídeo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You know. After I met Katy, we sang a worship song, “open the eyes of my heart” She was cool and kind. When other people were around she was cold as ice even called the act of kissing me “gross” to the entire set while filming. Now I was pretty embarrassed but kept giving my all, as my ex was busy cheating on me and my daughter was just a toddler, I knew I had to endure for her sake. After the first day of shooting, Katy invited me to a strip club in Santa Barbara. I declined and told her “I have to go back to hotel and rest, because this job is all I have right now” So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed i felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting. So for all her good she is an amazing leader, hers songs are mainly great empowering anthems. And that is it. I continued to watch her use clips of her music videos for her world tour and then her dvd, only highlighting one of her male co-stars, and it was me. I made around 650 in total off of teenage dream. I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly. And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me. So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream I was actually gonna play the song and sing it on ukele for the anniversary, but then as I was tuning I thought, fuck this, I’m not helping her bs image another second.
Pero lo peor fue cuando quiso presentarle a la estrella una amiga suya un tiempo después, pues aunque al principio todo fue bien, la cantante se tomó la libertad de bajarle los pantalones y la ropa interior delante de todo el mundo, dejando al descubierto sus partes, algo que le hizo sentirse "patético y avergonzado". Eso le hizo cambiar radicalmente la imagen que tenía de la que fue su amor platónico en la juventud.
Kloss indica que escribe todo esto en estos momentos "porque ahora porque nuestra cultura se basa en demostrar que los hombres de poder son perversos, pero las mujeres con poder son igual de desagradables". Además, quiere dejar claro que aunque ella es una mujer que lucha por el empoderamiento femenino en sus canciones, en realidad tiene otra cara que solo buscaría el éxito profesional.
Estas duras acusaciones salen a la luz unos días después de que Perry recibiese otra mala noticia. La Justicia estadounidense determinó que la cantante es es culpable de plagio de la canción 'Dark Horse', la cual copió de un tema de rap cristiano llamado 'Joyful Noise'.