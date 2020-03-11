Meghan Markle y Harry se despiden de Reino Unido con una bonita fotografía
El hijo de Carlos de Inglaterra llegó a un acuerdo con su abuela, la Reina Isabel II, para establecer su marcha el próximo día 31 de marzo.
El 8 de enero de 2020 siempre será una fecha marcado en el calendario de la Familia Real Británica. Y es que fue ese mismo día cuando el Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle anunciaron su deseo de dejar a un lado sus labores dentro de la Corona Británica para ser más independientes económica y profesionalmente.
Una decisión que sentó como un jarro de agua fría dentro de su familia y de la sociedad británica. Tras muchas negociaciones, el hijo de Carlos de Inglaterra llegó a un acuerdo con su abuela, la Reina Isabel II, para establecer su marcha el próximo día 31 de marzo. Una jornada en la que Meghan y Harry dejarán de tener la calificación de 'royals'.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
Mientras llega ese momento, la pareja ha protagonizado su último acto público junto a la Familia Real Británica. Este se produjo esta semana cuando acudieron a la Abadía de Westmister para celebrar el Día de la Commonwealth. Pero antes pudimos ver a los Duques de Sussex reaparecer en la entrega de los premios Endeavour en la Mansion House de la ciudad de Londres.
Además, Meghan y Harry se han acostumbrado a utilizar su perfil público en Instagram para mostrar los encuentros y reuniones que mantienen más allá de su agenda oficial prevista. A la visita de la Duquesa de Sussex al National Theatre Londres se suma ahora el encuentro que tuvo la pareja con el presidente y la vicepresidenta de la organización benéfica Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
Unas imágenes que ellos mismos han compartido en su perfil social donde se les ve de lo más sonrientes y cómplices.