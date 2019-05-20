Así se despiden los actores de Juego de Tronos: Turner da las gracias a Sansa
La ficción ha llegado a su fin con un final que levanta amor y odio entre los seguidores. Los protagonistas también opinan en sus redes.
Dejando una estela de corazones rotos y con las redes sociales ardiendo dijo hoy adiós a sus millones de seguidores 'Juego de Tronos', la popular serie de televisión que se labró su propio final alejado de la saga de novelas que le dio vida. Tras casi una década de batallas épicas, dragones y reyes que conquistaron la televisión, la historia de los siete reinos dejó sentado un debate sobre la última de sus ocho temporadas y así es como quieren despedirse de su trabajo los actores:
"Sansa, gracias por enseñarme resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable y paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora, 10 años después, a los 23, te dejo", escribe Sofphie Turner, que dio vida a Sansa Stark en sus redes sociales.
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Emilia Clarke, que da vida a Daenerys, también da las gracias a sus personajes y lamenta que su padre no haya podido ver lo lejos que ha llegado la serie.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Samwell Tarly también ha querido contar en las redes sociales lo que siente ante el final. Y lo hace con ese primer guión que le metió en este universo que hoy pone punto y final. "Es el paso final de un largo y maravilloso viaje que para mí comenzó a las 10 de la mañana del lunes 19 de julio de 2010", dice.
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT 👋
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ha querido grabar un vídeo para dar las gracias a todos los seguidores de la serie más premiada de la historia de la televisión.
Nathalie Emmanuel se suma a las despedidas de la serie entre lágrimas y corazones rotos.
I can’t believe it’s nearly over... 😭💔... @GameOfThrones. What a ride it’s been ❤️❤️❤️— Nathalie Emmanuel (@missnemmanuel) 19 de mayo de 2019