Tom Parker anuncia que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable

Tom Parker, el que fuera integrante de la banda de música británica 'The Wanted', ha anunciado a sus 32 años que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable: un gliobastoma de grado cuatro. Desde que se conociera la noticia han sido muchos los fans que le han enviado mensajes de ánimo y es precisamente a estos seguidores a quienes va dirigido su último mensaje en la red social Instagram, agradeciendo tanto apoyo.
Un día antes hicieron pública la noticia a través de una entrevista en OK!el cantante y su esposa Kelsey Hardwick conocen la noticia desde hace seis semanas pero fue hace muy poco cuando la pareja decidió dejar de estar en silencio y contarle al mundo por qué habían estado tan callados últimamente en redes sociales. Devastados, van a luchar hasta el final. El día que revelaron la noticia también dejaron claro que esperaban mensajes positivos que les ayudar a mirar hacia el futuro.
Relata en la revista que conoció la noticia después de sufrir varias convulsiones durante este verano. "Sabía que algo no iba bien, pero nunca esperé que fuera esto", asegura tras anunciar que ya está recibiendo sesiones de quimioterapia y radioterapia. "Estoy en shock. Es mucho para asimilar", continúa. La esperanza de vida de un cáncer así suele ser de entre tres y 18 meses.
The Wanted saltaron a la fama en 2012 cuando pusieron banda sonora a la película Ice Age 4 con la canción Chasing the Sun, aunque tuvieron otros éxitos internacionales como Glad You Came. En 2014 se separaron.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag