Tom Parker anuncia que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable

Tom Parker, el que fuera integrante de la banda de música británica 'The Wanted', ha anunciado a sus 32 años que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable: un gliobastoma de grado cuatro. Desde que se conociera la noticia han sido muchos los fans que le han enviado mensajes de ánimo y es precisamente a estos seguidores a quienes va dirigido su último mensaje en la red social Instagram, agradeciendo tanto apoyo.

Un día antes hicieron pública la noticia a través de una entrevista en OK!el cantante y su esposa Kelsey Hardwick conocen la noticia desde hace seis semanas pero fue hace muy poco cuando la pareja decidió dejar de estar en silencio y contarle al mundo por qué habían estado tan callados últimamente en redes sociales. Devastados, van a luchar hasta el final. El día que revelaron la noticia también dejaron claro que esperaban mensajes positivos que les ayudar a mirar hacia el futuro.

Relata en la revista que conoció la noticia después de sufrir varias convulsiones durante este verano. "Sabía que algo no iba bien, pero nunca esperé que fuera esto", asegura tras anunciar que ya está recibiendo sesiones de quimioterapia y radioterapia. "Estoy en shock. Es mucho para asimilar", continúa. La esperanza de vida de un cáncer así suele ser de entre tres y 18 meses.

The Wanted saltaron a la fama en 2012 cuando pusieron banda sonora a la película Ice Age 4 con la canción Chasing the Sun, aunque tuvieron otros éxitos internacionales como Glad You Came. En 2014 se separaron.