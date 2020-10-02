John Legend y Chrissy Teigen pierden a su bebé por problemas en el embarazo

La modelo Chrissy Teigen, pareja del cantante John Legend, comunicó en sus redes sociales una terrible noticia: su tercer hijo falleció tras sufrir complicaciones durante el embarazo.
"Volviendo a casa del hospital sin bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser real?", publicó Teigen en su perfil de Twitter, acompañando el post de una imagen suya en blanco y negro rezando en la camilla del hospital. Otra imagen compartida en Instagram muestra a Teigen junto al cantante.
Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020
Teigen se encontraba aproximadamente a la mitad de su embarazo y el pasado domingo fue hospitalizada por un sangrado excesivo que provenía de la placenta.
"Estamos en shock y sufriendo un profundo dolor, un tipo de dolor que nunca habíamos sentido antes. No fuimos capaces de parar la hemorragia y dar a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba a pesar de múltiples transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente", explicó Teigen.
La pareja, que no tiene por costumbre decidir el nombre de sus hijos hasta que nacen, rompió su tradición esta vez poniendo a su tercer hijo el nombre de Jack. "Jack luchó duro para ser parte de nuestra familia y lo será, para siempre", añadió.
"Gracias a todas las personas que nos han enviado energía positiva y han rezado por nosotros. Sentimos todo vuestro amor y os queremos", aseveró.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
El tabú de la pérdida del embarazo
Teigen, de 34 años, se ha unido a la lista de personalidades famosas que han roto con el tabú social en los últimos tiempos sobre la pérdida del embarazo.
Entre ellas se encuentrasn Michelle Obama, las cantantes Beyoncé y Celine Dion, las actrices Brooke Shields y Kristie Alley, y los actores Hugh Jackman y James Van Der Beek, tal y como señala 'The New York Times'.