Buscador avanzado

"Estamos en shock y sufriendo un profundo dolor"

John Legend y Chrissy Teigen pierden a su bebé por problemas en el embarazo

"Volviendo a casa del hospital sin bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser real?", publicó Teigen en Twitter. La pareja compartió su dolor en las redes sociales.

La Información02.10.2020 - 09:35h
Actualizado: 02.10.2020 - 09:36h
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend tras perder al bebé que esperaban.
Chrissy Teigen y John Legend tras perder al bebé que esperaban.
Instagram @chrissyteigen.

La modelo Chrissy Teigen, pareja del cantante John Legend, comunicó en sus redes sociales una terrible noticia: su tercer hijo falleció tras sufrir complicaciones durante el embarazo.

"Volviendo a casa del hospital sin bebé. ¿Cómo puede ser real?", publicó Teigen en su perfil de Twitter, acompañando el post de una imagen suya en blanco y negro rezando en la camilla del hospital. Otra imagen compartida en Instagram muestra a Teigen junto al cantante.

Teigen se encontraba aproximadamente a la mitad de su embarazo y el pasado domingo fue hospitalizada por un sangrado excesivo que provenía de la placenta.

"Estamos en shock y sufriendo un profundo dolor, un tipo de dolor que nunca habíamos sentido antes. No fuimos capaces de parar la hemorragia y dar a nuestro bebé los fluidos que necesitaba a pesar de múltiples transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente", explicó Teigen.

La pareja, que no tiene por costumbre decidir el nombre de sus hijos hasta que nacen, rompió su tradición esta vez poniendo a su tercer hijo el nombre de Jack. "Jack luchó duro para ser parte de nuestra familia y lo será, para siempre", añadió.

"Gracias a todas las personas que nos han enviado energía positiva y han rezado por nosotros. Sentimos todo vuestro amor y os queremos", aseveró.

El tabú de la pérdida del embarazo

Teigen, de 34 años, se ha unido a la lista de personalidades famosas que han roto con el tabú social en los últimos tiempos sobre la pérdida del embarazo.

Entre ellas se encuentrasn Michelle Obama, las cantantes Beyoncé y Celine Dion, las actrices Brooke Shields y Kristie Alley, y los actores Hugh Jackman y James Van Der Beek, tal y como señala 'The New York Times'.

Temas relacionados:

Mostrar comentarios