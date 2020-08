El Tour de Francia expulsará a los equipos que tengan dos o más positivos.

⚠ In 2020, let's protect the race and its riders!



2️⃣m away from the riders 🔴

0️⃣ autographs ✍

2️⃣ personal essentials: mask and hand gel 😷

0️⃣ selfies 🤳



All supporters, all responsible.#TDF2020 #TDFunited pic.twitter.com/ykLdPoWuPc