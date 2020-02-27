Un 'influencer' se sumerge bajo una capa de hielo y su vida corre peligro
El joven no encontraba el agujero para salir mientras una amiga le grababa sin percatarse del peligro que corría su compañero.
Un 'influencer' estadounidense que publica en sus redes sociales vídeos en los que se le ve completando retos que forman parte de su larga "lista de cosas por hacer" estuvo a punto de morir al intentar bucear bajo una capa de hielo. Jason Clark se sumergió en un lago de Utah y no encontraba el agujero para salir mientras una amiga le grababa sin percatarse del peligro que corría su compañero.
No fue hasta que por fin logró salir que se dio cuenta de lo mal que se encontraba el joven, que relató lo sucedido en Instagram en una publicación que ya ha dado la vuelta al mundo. Las imágenes son tan impactantes que hasta el propio Will Smith y la cuenta de 9Gag publicaron el vídeo de Jason.
I have never been this close to dying. I didn’t think my eyeballs would freeze so quick. The surface of the water where the hole was didn’t look any different than the bottom of the ice. When I flipped around and felt solid ice I thought I was at the hole. When I wasn’t that’s when I decided to head back and follow the dust I kicked up. The dust I kicked up had drifted and led me further away. I then tried to break the ice with my back, you can see in the video. I don’t know what made me turn around one last time. I was so short on breath I couldn’t really see anymore. I had accepted that was it and I wasn’t going to make it. I swung my hand at what I though was just a lighter spot of ice and my hand came through. I then got a ton of energy to stand up. It took 2-3 breaths to regain my vision after resurfacing. Aftermath is in the other video. 📷: @abbytodolist was filming. When there are scary moments I joke a lot. She genuinely thought it was another one of my jokes and didn’t recognize the severity of the situation.
"Nunca había estado tan cerca de morir. No pensé que mis ojos se congelarían tan rápido. La superficie del agua donde estaba el agujero no se veía diferente al fondo del hielo", explicaba el 'influencer' en redes sociales.