La violencia escala en Hong Kong tras el primer herido grave por disparos

The true lesson Beijing learnt from 30yrs ago is, perhaps, to ask someone else to undertake the butcher role. But dear #PresidentXi - it doesn’t make CCP looks grandeur, murderer. HK police you murderer with live bullet. (Source: CampusTV, HKUSU) #StandwithHK #policebrutality pic.twitter.com/tfXnQ03Ynt