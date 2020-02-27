Duffy, la cantante de 'Mercy', explica que fue "violada, secuestrada y drogada"
La cantante británica ha compartido lo sucedido con sus seguidores y ahora se siente "emocionada y liberada por poder hablar de esto".
"No se imaginan cuántas veces pensé en escribir esto". Duffy, la cantante británica que alcanzó la fama con el tema 'Mercy' en 2008, publicó en su perfil de Instagram una foto después de varios años de silencio. La cantante explicó que "fui violada y drogada y mantenida en cautividad durante varios días".
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
Su primer disco, 'Rockferry', vendió nueve millones de copias, pero ella desapareció de los escenarios poco después de su lanzamiento. "Me siento emocionada y liberada por poder hablar de esto". La cantante decidió tomarse un tiempo para ella porque en la última década no veía luz y "no le quería mostrar al mundo la tristeza en sus ojos".
Duffy le pidió a sus seguidores que respeten este pequeño paso que ha dado por su bienestar y que no involucren a su familia para "hacer de esto una experiencia positiva". Todo apunta a que la estrella musical volverá porque su "corazón se está recuperando". En las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista en la que dará más detalles de lo que sucedió.