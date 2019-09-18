Dos 'bloggers', retenidos en Irán por sacar fotos con un dron sin permiso

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

The Karakoram Highway. The highest paved international road in the world topping out at around 4800m, and somewhere we had been looking forward to getting to for months. . The Highway stretches for 1300kms weaving through the lower more green and open landscape, up into the narrow and steep valleys, then over the snow capped Khunjerab Pass. . In the pic is the Passu Cones. Like the rest of the scenery it is pretty spectacular, isn't it!? . (To our very generous Patreons, new video's up now! 🙂)