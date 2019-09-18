Dos 'bloggers', retenidos en Irán por sacar fotos con un dron sin permiso
La pareja se dedica a viajar por el mundo y a sacar espectaculares imágenes con un dron, el cual no podían volar en Irán.
Jolie King y Mark Firkin están viviendo sus momentos más complicados desde que en 2017 dejaran sus respectivos trabajos y se lanzaran a la aventura de viajar por el mundo para reportarlo en redes sociales. Sus espectaculares imágenes se han convertido en famosas en Instagram o Facebook, la mayoría de ellas tomadas con un dron desde el aire, pero ha sido este aparato el que les ha causado un grave problema burocrático en el lugar menos indicado.
Los dos bloggers australianos llevan nada menos que 10 semanas retenidos en Irán por volar su dron sin permiso. Desde junio no habían vuelto a publicar contenido en sus redes sociales, siendo Pakistán el último país del que reportaron imágenes, lo que hizo que saltaran las alarmas entre sus seguidores. Ahora se sabe cuál es el motivo, según ha desvelado 'The Guardian'.
The Karakoram Highway. The highest paved international road in the world topping out at around 4800m, and somewhere we had been looking forward to getting to for months. . The Highway stretches for 1300kms weaving through the lower more green and open landscape, up into the narrow and steep valleys, then over the snow capped Khunjerab Pass. . In the pic is the Passu Cones. Like the rest of the scenery it is pretty spectacular, isn't it!?
Fueron arrestados cerca de la capital, Teheran, y están recluidos en la prisión de Evin. La pareja tiene también pasaporte británico, de ahí que este país se haya interesado por su caso, aunque los esfuerzos diplomáticos para liberarlos han sido de momento en vano. Australia, por su parte, tampoco ha podido hacer nada por ellos de momento ni por otra australiana presa en el mismo lugar, la cual ha sido condenada a 10 años de prisión, aunque se desconocen los cargos.
La familia de Jolie y Mark emitió un comunicado en el que dijo que esperaba verles fuera de prisión cuanto antes y pidió privacidad en tan complicados momentos. Parece ser que, además de volar el dron, habían estado acampados también sin permiso en un área militar alrededor de Jajrood, en la provincia de Teherán. Todo apunta a que los dos prometidos no conocían la ley que prohibía utilizar este aparato en Irán y siguen a espera de juicio porque tampoco saben qué delitos les van a imputar.
Así, tanto Australia como Reino Unido están involucrados en este caso con el objetivo de sacarles cuanto antes de prisión, al igual que a la otra ciudadana, que en este caso sí tiene una condena en firme. Jolie y Mark habían partido en 2017 de Australia con el objetivo de llegar a Reino Unido por tierra y documentar su periplo en el blog The Way Overland. Financiaban su aventura a través de donaciones en la web Patreon.
New episode up now on YouTube! (link in bio). . Not that our drive across this semi arid landscape of dried up lake beds are in it though bonus points if you know where it is! We drove for three long days here and didn't see another soul.
We made it! 🏔 . 'The Three Passes', 'Everest Base Camp', 28 days, a stack of pretty strenuous kms (and probably too many Snickers) all done and dusted. . This pic was taken on day 22 of the trek at 5360m as we went over the final, 'easiest', and definitely most picturesque pass - Renjo La. That little peak in the background, center shot is Everest and this was the final time we were able to take in that amazing backdrop. . Lugging our life around isn't exactly a new concept for us though throw in some backpacks and a few pretty high and steep mountains and understandably, although very rewarding, it was definitely a shock to the system. Happy to have the packs off now and into temperatures above zero to plan the next destinations. A nice warm beach for Christmas in southern India/Sri Lanka sure sounds good.
Sure the low season on this little island means the on-shore's blowing and there's waves where it's usually flat though, on the bright side, the clouds make for a good sunset and the breeze is pretty refreshing. Nothing really to complain about (except for the 6 monkeys that jumped on the car and tried to get in). 🌬🌊🐒🚐🌤🏝 . New video is up now on YouTube too; there's a fire, no turtles 😒 and we find ourselves a great camp spot in the centre of Kuala Lumpur.