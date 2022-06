Gana 93.000 € en la lotería y se lo oculta 2 meses a su esposa para sorprenderla

Jone Buadromo from #Bayboro won a $100,000 #Powerball prize and waited to tell his wife on her birthday. “She thought I was making a joke or something,” Buadromo laughed. His ticket was from Handy Mart on NC 55 in #Alliance. Congrats, Jone! #NCLottery https://t.co/TScZibHAdv pic.twitter.com/vaDs8VZdgl