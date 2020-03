El Gobierno contempla ya un escenario de 'economía de guerra' sin precedentes

🎞️ Spain Economy Minister @NadiaCalvino on @BloombergTV | COVID-19 Whole Interview 👉https://t.co/oHftgMAgJq



➡️ ECB Program Was Right Decision at The Right Time

➡️ Real Economy: Supply Side and Demand Side

➡️ Health Crisis and Social Protection

➡️ Financial Stability pic.twitter.com/64ruqb7TUO